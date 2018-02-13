Dynasty Warriors 9 Launch Trailer Released - News

/ 315 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Koei Tecmo to celebrate the release of Dynasty Warriors 9 has released the launch trailer for the game.

View it below:

Dynasty Warriors 9 is out now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan,. It launches today, February 13 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles