SteamWorld Dig 2 Launches for 3DS on February 22 - News

posted 9 hours ago

Image & Form Games announced it will release SteamWorld Dig 2 on the Nintendo 3DS via the eShop on February 22 for $19.99 / €19.99.





SteamWorld Dig 2 is currently available digitally for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC. A physical version will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch this spring.



