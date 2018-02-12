Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk Gets 20 Minute English Gameplay Video - News

DualShockers has released a 20 minute long gameplay video of the English version of Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk.



View it below:

Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC this fall.

Thanks DualShockers.

