Kingdom Hearts III Screenshots Showcases Monsters, Inc. World And More

Following a new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III over the weekend, Square Enix has released a new set of screenshots for the game that showcase Monsters, Inc. World.
View the screenshots below:
Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018.
The game looks absolutely gorgeous and the trailer got me MEGA hyped... I just hope it really does release this year like the trailer says, please don't delay it again! :(
I'm starting to think they're going to delay it. Seems that they announced that the worlds fall into 3 groups right now based on completion percentage. First group are 90% done, 2nd group are 60-70% done, 3rd group percentage wasn't announced but it's seemingly below 60%. I don't see how they're going to finish those worlds that are less than 60% done and the ones that are 60-70% done in the next 10 months.
So wonderful! A Tip: If you want to have all Kingdom Hearts-Games in top quality, you can buy the two KH-Collections on PS4 :) I'm ready for KH3 this year : )
I thought Toy Story looks great but Sully does not look up to Pixar level in the Monster Inc picture.
Yeah, I'm really hoping they do another pass on the Monsters Inc. world before release. I'm not exactly expecting physically rendered fur like you'd get from Nvidia's Hair Works or AMD's TressFX because the console's are simply too weak for that, but it would at least be nice if they rendered out more individual strands of fur instead of using clumps of fur, and used an anti-aliasing method that could remove the jagged edges on the fur.
I think Sully looks quite good to be honest, sure the fur could be better, but considering this is on PS4 and XBO it looks very impressive in my opinion.
Mostly excited that they showed Riku's new duds.
That water, plastic, and alpha are gorgeous.
Really can't wait to play this.
