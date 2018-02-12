Kingdom Hearts III Screenshots Showcases Monsters, Inc. World And More - News

Following a new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III over the weekend, Square Enix has released a new set of screenshots for the game that showcase Monsters, Inc. World.

View the screenshots below:

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018.

