Shadow of the Colossus Remake Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

The PlayStation 4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus has debuted at the top of the UK charts according to Chart-Track for the week ending February 10.

EA Sports UFC 3 remains in second place in its second week as sales drop 35 percent. Monster Hunter: World drops two spots to third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Shadow of the Colossus EA Sports UFC 3 Monster Hunter: World FIFA 18 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: WWII Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey Assassin's Creed Origins The Evil Within 2

