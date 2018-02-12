Assassin's Creed Origins On Track to Sell Twice as Much as Syndicate - News

UBisoft CEO Yves Guillemot and CFO Alain Martinez speaking with investors are happy about the sales of Assassin's Creed Origins.

Guillemot revealed the game is on track to sell twice as much as Assassin's Creed Syndicate.





Martinez added that the attach rate for the Season Pass is "a lot better" than that for Assassinis Creed Syndicate.

Assassin's Creed Origins is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

