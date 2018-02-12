Assassin's Creed Origins On Track to Sell Twice as Much as Syndicate

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 717 Views

UBisoft CEO Yves Guillemot and CFO Alain Martinez speaking with investors are happy about the sales of Assassin's Creed Origins.

Guillemot revealed the game is on track to sell twice as much as Assassin's Creed Syndicate.


Martinez added that the attach rate for the Season Pass is "a lot better" than that for Assassinis Creed Syndicate.

Assassin's Creed Origins is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


5 Comments

Heavenly_King
Heavenly_King (7 hours ago)

syndicate sold like crap so nothing surprising there

  • +1
Zkuq
Zkuq (7 hours ago)

VGC numbers for Syndicate are above five million, and that's missing all the digital numbers. Doesn't sound like crap to me, which makes this even more impressive: this should sell more than ten million copies at this rate. Of course, it used to be pretty normal for the series...

  Zkuq
Locknuts
Locknuts (6 hours ago)

I'll add another sale once the PC version hits the bargain bin. Ubi games are still often broken at launch on PC.

  • 0
Zkuq
Zkuq (7 hours ago)

That's impressive. Sounds like waiting for the extra year didn't hurt. Also, totally deserved, considering how much better the game is.

  Zkuq
Oneeee-Chan!!!
Oneeee-Chan!!! (7 hours ago)

Wow that's so surprising.

  • 0

ROCKY223
ROCKY223 (7 hours ago)

doesnt matter, its still the same crappy game just with a different skin

  • -8
shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (7 hours ago)

Not even close. AC Origins offers the most significant changes to the Assassin's Creed formula since the series started.

  • +4
Zkuq
Zkuq (7 hours ago)

Sounds like someone didn't play the game. A lot is still the game, but a lot has also changed.

  Zkuq