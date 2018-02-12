Assassin's Creed Origins On Track to Sell Twice as Much as Syndicate - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 717 Views
UBisoft CEO Yves Guillemot and CFO Alain Martinez speaking with investors are happy about the sales of Assassin's Creed Origins.
Guillemot revealed the game is on track to sell twice as much as Assassin's Creed Syndicate.
Martinez added that the attach rate for the Season Pass is "a lot better" than that for Assassinis Creed Syndicate.
Assassin's Creed Origins is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Thanks DualShockers.
syndicate sold like crap so nothing surprising there
VGC numbers for Syndicate are above five million, and that's missing all the digital numbers. Doesn't sound like crap to me, which makes this even more impressive: this should sell more than ten million copies at this rate. Of course, it used to be pretty normal for the series...
I'll add another sale once the PC version hits the bargain bin. Ubi games are still often broken at launch on PC.
That's impressive. Sounds like waiting for the extra year didn't hurt. Also, totally deserved, considering how much better the game is.
Wow that's so surprising.
doesnt matter, its still the same crappy game just with a different skin
Not even close. AC Origins offers the most significant changes to the Assassin's Creed formula since the series started.
Sounds like someone didn't play the game. A lot is still the game, but a lot has also changed.
