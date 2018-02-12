Q.U.B.E. 2 Release Date Revealed - News

Toxix Games announced the first-person puzzle game Q.U.B.E. 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 13.

"We’re very proud of how Q.U.B.E. 2 has shaped up – no pun intended – after nearly five years of development," said Dan Da Rocha, Managing Director at Toxic Games.

"When we made the first Q.U.B.E. we were still students, but after a half decade of real industry experience we’ve put together the kind of premium product we’ve always dreamed of. We hope you have as much fun playing it as we did making it."

