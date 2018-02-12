Shelter Generations Coming to Switch in March - News

Circle Entertainment announced it will released Might and Delight’s Shelter 2 and Paws: A Shelter 2 Game to the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in March as Shelter Generations.

We're proud to confirm that we're teaming up with @MightAndDelight to release Shelter Generations in NA / EU / Aus & NZ on #NintendoSwitch, a console exclusive. It'll include Shelter 2, Paws and more in a special digital package. More details coming soon... pic.twitter.com/b39lCRtrwT — CIRCLE Ent. (@CIRCLE_Ent) January 29, 2018

Here is an overview of the game:

The beauty of nature goes hand in hand with its unforgiving rawness. In Shelter Generations you embark upon unique journeys in the wild that present varied challenges and familial love – it’s a memorable experience wherever you play.

There are two games included in this special digital collection. Shelter 2 (with the Mountains DLC included) follows the life of a mother Lynx; it’s a journey of parenthood in which nurturing your cubs is paramount for survival. You need to hunt for food and utilise maternal instincts such as calling the cubs closer, making sure they drink water from rivers, and lifting and carrying them from harm’s way. You need to raise them safely until they reach adulthood, with a different experience and circumstances each time you play.

Paws: A Shelter 2 Game is a standalone experience based within the same world. In this poetic adventure you need to explore and survive the wilds as a cub, interacting with the environment and forging a surprising alliance. It features puzzles, a special soundtrack and plenty of memorable moments.

Shelter Generations also includes the official soundtracks of both Shelter 2 and Paws: A Shelter 2 Game; you can enjoy the music at any time. In addition there are two ‘living book’ experiences to take you further into the Shelter world – ‘Fables From the Den’ and ‘The Lonesome Fog’.

Shelter Generations offers a unique gaming experience on the Nintendo Switch.

Key Features:

Shelter 2 – Play as a mother Lynx, raising and protecting your cubs in a beautiful but challenging world

Paws: A Shelter 2 Game – Guide a cub through detailed landscapes in a unique narrative adventure

Perfect for headphones – Listen to the full soundtracks for both Shelter 2 and Paws: A Shelter 2 Game

Go further into the story – Read and experience two ‘living books’, each telling a unique tale

Play in the TV, Desktop and Portable modes

A Switch console exclusive

