Fear Effect Sedna Launches March 6 - News

/ 444 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Forever Entertainment announced Fear Effect Sedna will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC on March 6 for $19.99 / €19.99 / £15.99.



View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The return of the original Fear Effect’s much loved cast of characters

Isometric viewpoint to enable players to interact with multiple characters at the same time

Gameplay that mixes real-time action, tactical play, stealth, and puzzles

The adrenaline-based Fear Effect gameplay mechanic that impacts on both attack and defense

Animated stylistic cutscenes, stunning environments, and classic death cutscenes

A mature and exciting story that follows mercenaries uncovering the mysteries of Inuit mythology

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles