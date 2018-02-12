Let It Die Tops 4 Million Downloads Worldwide - News

GungHo Online Entertainment announced worldwide downloads for Let It Die surpassed four million units just over one year after it released in December 2016.

The game topped three million downloads in May 2017.





Let It Die is available for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

