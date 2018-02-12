Free-to-Play Game of Thrones Strategy Game Announced for iOS, Android - News

Behaviour Interactive announced they have partnered with HBO to release a free-to-play Game of Thrones strategy game on iOS and Android.

The game will be developed alongside Chinese developer and publisher GAEA.

"We are very excited to team up with Behaviour Interactive," said Yanzhi Wang, CEO of GAEA. "GAEA has been devoted to innovative mobile gaming experiences, and with the best-in-class production value that Behaviour will bring, we aim to provide fans and gamers worldwide with an extensive Game of Thrones adventure on mobile devices."

Vice Presiden of Licensing & Retail at HBO Jeff Peters added, "The Game of Thrones fan base is highly engaged and stretches across all corners of the globe. Our job is to give those fans engaging new ways to immerse themselves in the world of the show, and we’re excited to see what innovative ideas Behaviour brings to the table."

A title and release window for the game were not revealed.

