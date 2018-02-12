Blizzard Has No Plans to Release Hearthstone on the Switch - News

Blizzard has no plans on porting Hearthstone on the Nintendo Switch, according to Game Designer Dean Ayala who spoke with PowerUp! Gaming.

"There are no plans to move Hearthstone to the Nintendo Switch," said Ayala.





Hearthstone released for Windows PC in March 2014 and later for iOS and Android.

