Doom for Switch Update to Fix Audio Issues, Menus and More - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks and id Software announced via Twitter an upcoming patch for the Nintendo Switch version of Doom will fix audio issues, menus and more.

Weâ€™ll be releasing an upcoming patch for #DOOM on #NintendoSwitch this month. Weâ€™ll provide full patch notes â€“ covering audio issues, menu fixes, and more â€“ as we get closer to release. pic.twitter.com/0YyJ9OTqzK — DOOM (@DOOM) February 9, 2018

Stay tuned to VGChartz for when more information on the upcoming patch is released.

Doom is out now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

