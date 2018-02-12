Splatoon 2 Update Adds New Basketball Court Map and Weapon - News

Nintendo has announced a new map and weapon will be coming to Splatoon 2.

The map is called Goby Arena and features a basketball court. IT has many areas that players should focus on to help gain the upper hand during Turf War matches. The new weapon is called The Dark Tetra Dualies. Players using the weapon will be able to dodge roll up to four times.

The new map and weapon does not have a release date yet.

Nintendo recently announced two new Splatoon 2 amiibo, as well as a Starter Edition of the game.

View more screenshots of the maps and weapon below:

Splatoon 2 is currently available on the Nintendo Switch.



