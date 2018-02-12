Exploration RPG Bug Fables Nears 70% Funded, Gameplay Footage Released - News

/ 284 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Developer Moonsprout Games' upcoming exploration RPG - Bug Fables - is nearing 70 percent funded on Indiegogo.

The developer has raised over $13,000 of the $20,000 goal with 20 days left in the campaign.

To celebrate the milestone, the developer has released a short gameplay video:

Here is an overview of the game:

Bug Fables is an Adventure RPG following Bee, Beetle, and Moth as they search Bugaria for The Everlasting Sapling, a treasure said to grant immortality.

Bug Fables is planned to feature:

6 chapters of story following the heroes across Bugaria!

Many unique areas, including: The Ant Kingdom, the treacherous Snakemouth Den, the picturesque Golden Hills, The Lost Sands, and Bee's home, the Bee Kingdom!

A vast overworld that transitions into turn-based combat! Use Bee's Beemerang, Moth's ice magic, or Beetle's horn to defend yourself from foes!

Action commands which can make attacks more effective, or block enemy attacks!

A cooking system to turn ingredients into items that can help you in battle!

A tattle system that lets you hear your party interact with each other as they discover all the secrets Bugaria has in store!

If the game gets fully funded it will release for Windows PC in June 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles