Deformers, RIME, Valkyria Revolution and More Nominated for IFMCA Awards - News

/ 295 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

The International Film Music Critics Association (IFMCA) has announced the nominees for its annual rewards, including for Best Original Score for a Video Game or Interactive Media.





The video game nominees for Best Original Score for a Video Game or Interactive Media category include the following:

Sega’s Valkyria Revolution

Valkyria Revolution Ready at Dawn’s Deformers

The Farm 51’s Get Even

Exploding Tuba Studios’ Divide

Tequila Works’ RIME

The winners will be announced on February 22.

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles