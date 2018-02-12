First-Person Roguelite Slasher's Keep Out Now on Steam Early Access - News

Damian Schloter, the sole publisher and developer of Slasher’s Keep, has released the first-person roguelite game in Windows PC via Steam Early Access.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

It's a first-person roguelite with a focus on melee combat and loot. Now for some vague copy followed by a list of features:



You have been imprisoned and left to rot in the depths of Slasher's Keep, a frightful construct towering above the forgotten forest in the remotest wilds of Ool. As rulers came and went the keep remained the final destination for the nation's most undesirable elements. Many a scoundrel has tried and failed to escape its dungeons, perilous as they are. Will you share their fate, or will you overcome the challenges ahead involving the features below?



randomly generated levels

various traps to trigger and secrets to find

randomly generated items granting you stats and abilities

dynamic melee combat with different swings and thrusts, as well as precise parrying

smacking of enemies into spikes and chasms using your inventory sack

various types of enemies with different abilities

various types of magic wands for a bit of ranged combat

two playable characters to choose from with more to unlock

a drag-and-drop based crafting system

cartoon graphics made up of cel-shaded models, hand-drawn sprites and even some procedural animation

