New Xbox Releases This Week - Dynasty Warriors 9

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One in the US. Seven games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Dynasty Warriors 9 - Xbox One X Enhanced

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame - Xbox One X Enhanced

Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Xbox One X Enhanced

The Fall Part 2: Unbound

Fe - Xbox One X Enhanced

Claybook

