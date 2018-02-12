Splatoon 2 Starter Edition Launches March 16 - News

/ 508 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Nintendo has announced Splatoon 2 Starter Edition will launch in stores on March 16.

The Starter Edition includes the full game, a 100 page Splatoon 2 strategy guide and two sheets of Splatoon stickers for $59.99. That is the same price as the stand-alone game.

Splatoon 2 is currently available on the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles