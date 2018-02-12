Friday the 13th: The Game Video Provides a First Look at Single Player Challenges - News

Developer Gun Media has released a new video for Friday the 13th: The Game that provides a first look at the upcoming single player challenges.

In the video you take control of Jason as his mother talks to you saying that the teens in a broken down car deserve to be killed.

View the video below:

The developers have confirmed there are different ways to solve the challenges.

Friday the 13th: The Game is out now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

