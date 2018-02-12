Rumour: Pokemon Switch Potentially Being Localized

by Ben Dye , posted 2 hours ago / 591 Views

According to a Tweet from Pixelpar, the Spanish localization of an upcoming Nintendo Switch-based Pokemon game should be completed by June.

Assuming other European languages are completed around the same time, we may have a Switch Pokemon game this year. 


4 Comments

Jranation
Jranation (8 minutes ago)

Thats where 20mil switches going to all come from xD

Areym
Areym (38 minutes ago)

A pokemon switch for this year would be huge. It would probably outsell Mario and Zelda combined on FW.

Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (2 hours ago)

I like the article pic/banner featuring Pikachu. He is the best Pokemon after all :)

Dulfite
Dulfite (1 hour ago)

I can't take credit for that! But I agree, I love that picture and the lighting.

XD84
XD84 (2 hours ago)

I would have never expect that this game would release in 2018. If this rumour is true then will see it in stores this holiday season.

Dulfite
Dulfite (1 hour ago)

Which would be crazy!

