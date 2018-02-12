Rumour: Pokemon Switch Potentially Being Localized - NewsBen Dye , posted 2 hours ago / 591 Views
According to a Tweet from Pixelpar, the Spanish localization of an upcoming Nintendo Switch-based Pokemon game should be completed by June.
Assuming other European languages are completed around the same time, we may have a Switch Pokemon game this year.
Thats where 20mil switches going to all come from xD
A pokemon switch for this year would be huge. It would probably outsell Mario and Zelda combined on FW.
I like the article pic/banner featuring Pikachu. He is the best Pokemon after all :)
I can't take credit for that! But I agree, I love that picture and the lighting.
I would have never expect that this game would release in 2018. If this rumour is true then will see it in stores this holiday season.
Which would be crazy!
