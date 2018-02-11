PUBG Sells an Estimated 582,000 Units First Week at Retail on the Xbox One - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,027 Views
The multiplayer online battle royale game from publisher Microsoft and developer PUBG Corp. - PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds - sold 581,761 units first week at retail on the Xbox One, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending December 16.
The figures come from sales of a code in a box, therefore, digital sales of the game will be much higher than a standard retail release.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
code in a box so its pretty much digital, PUPG impresses on xbox one in sales numbers
Might have to do something with the game being on game preview. When it launches as a finished product, we can then probably expect a physical disc release
