PUBG Sells an Estimated 582,000 Units First Week at Retail on the Xbox One - Sales

/ 1,027 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The multiplayer online battle royale game from publisher Microsoft and developer PUBG Corp. - PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds - sold 581,761 units first week at retail on the Xbox One, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending December 16.

The figures come from sales of a code in a box, therefore, digital sales of the game will be much higher than a standard retail release.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 349,684 units sold (60%), compared to 146,895 units sold in Europe (25%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 69,654 units in the UK, 19,986 units in Germany, and 11,667 units in France.





PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds released for the Xbox One worldwide on December 12, 2017 as an Xbox Game Preview title.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles