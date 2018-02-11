Far Cry 5 4K Gameplay Video Showcases Various Play Styles - News

IGN has released a new 4K video for Far Cry 5 that showcases a various of play styles as they take out an outpost. The play styles include sneaking quietly with a bow and arrow, sniping from a distance and going in guns blazing with a grenade launcher.

View the video below:

Far Cry 5 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

