Splatoon 2 Pearl and Marina Amiibo Coming Later This Year - News

/ 491 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Nintendo of America has announced two new amiibo - Pearl and Marina from Splatoon 2 - will releases later this year as a two pack for $24.99.

"Pearl and Marina, two of the most popular characters in the Splatoon 2 game, are getting their own amiibo figures," reads the description from the YouTube video. "This talented duo forms the group 'Off the Hook' and has been burning up the Inkling music charts. First, you've got Pearl, the cute and sassy MC with a talent for spitting fire. Then you've got Marina, the dazzling DJ genius dropping beats on the wheels of steel.

"Fans love them for their unique futuristic sound, but they're also making quite the name for themselves as the broadcasters of Inkopolis News and Splatfest events! The amiibo figures will launch in stores exclusively as part of a 2-pack later this year. "

Splatoon 2 is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

