Fortnite Update to Adds 60 FPS on Console, Improvements to Matchmaking

posted 9 hours ago

The increased popularity of Fortnite has caused many server issues that developer Epic Games does not consider acceptable.

Epic Games is working on future updates that will make improvements to matchmaking, optimize the game, so that it runs smoother and has less bugs.

A 60 frames per second mode is coming to consoles later this month that is tuned for each console to maximize frame rate, while also minimizing the loss of visual quality.

Read the complete details of upcoming updates below via Epic Games:

SERVICE STABILITY ISSUES

We were not able to stay ahead of our continued growth and multiple of our backend services have been struggling under load the last several weeks (e.g. friends functionality and general login service). And we also shipped v2.3.0 with significant bugs.



We don’t consider either acceptable. We have changed our release plans & processes to help improve quality of client builds, and scrambled people to make traction on backend scalability by any means possible.

ONGOING OPTIMIZATIONS

When you play some Battle Royale, we want the time from when you’re in the lobby to when you’re in the action to be as short as possible. We’re continuing to work on load time improvements to help with that. You want a smoother in-game experience, and we agree!



We are testing and bug fixing improvements that will deliver better level streaming with less hitches. We’re getting close to being able to test a significant optimization to our networking code that should get us closer to running the server at a solid 20 Hz even in the beginning of the match.

60 FPS ON CONSOLE

Later this month we plan to add an optional 60 FPS mode for Battle Royale on consoles (PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X). This 60 FPS mode is tuned for each console to maximize frame rate while minimizing loss of visual quality.

WEST COAST (US) / BRAZILIAN SERVERS

We feel your pain with ping (our internal playtests are done across the ocean). We have added West Coast and will add Brazilian Xbox servers to provide better connection options.



The below picture shows average ping improvements for West Coast (US)





MATCHMAKING IMPROVEMENTS

We are working on changes to matchmaking that are aimed at creating matches with a more balanced distribution of skill.

ART

The Art team has been having a blast coming up with cool ideas for cosmetics in Fortnite Battle Royale. Since the holiday event we’ve enjoyed seeing the community embrace outfits like the Fort Knights and Disco Heroes.That trend towards more adventurous items will continue.



Gliders deserve love too and we’ve begun work on a pipeline that allows us to add new model parts and materials to create more unique Gliders. Here is an example that might pop into the store in the near future!



Additionally, we are working on new Outfits that change more of the model, similar to how we created Raptor!

