Yoshiaki Koizumi: Super Mario Odyssey DLC a Possibility - NewsBen Dye , posted 10 hours ago / 793 Views
Super Mario producer Yoshiaki Koizumi has said in a recent interview that he's open to the possibility of creating DLC for Super Mario Odyssey:
“There’s a lot of volume [in Super Mario Odyssey]. That was a big focus in development. Give the player tons to do. We pushed ourselves to create as much as we could. I can’t announce anything specifically today, but of course, if there was a really cool idea for us to do, then we would certainly be thinking about DLC.”
Time will tell if we get any DLC for Super Mario Odyssey, but if we did what kind of DLC would you like to see for the game, if any?
A proper two player mode
I rather they would take their time and develop Super Mario Odyssey 2 launching at Christmas 2020/2021.
I second that. And maybe don't focus on trying to attract new kid audiences but engaging and complex level design/platforming. You have your new audience fine, now give them too a challenge.
Third it!
Well they could still make the planning for the next game and prepare some ideas while a fraction of the team is making DLC.
That is very specific! Thanks for commenting!
Im sure they are already planning a new 3D Mario game. Regardless if it is Galaxy 3 or a sequel to Odyssey or somethin else
Isle Delphino please. Would be great fun hunting for power moons there.
A feature that would allow you to use any of the captured creatures or items at any time would be cool. Actual 2 player mode with Luigi would be awesome sauce too.
Go the sequel way plz !
