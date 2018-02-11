Yoshiaki Koizumi: Super Mario Odyssey DLC a Possibility

Yoshiaki Koizumi: Super Mario Odyssey DLC a Possibility - News

by Ben Dye , posted 10 hours ago / 793 Views

Super Mario producer Yoshiaki Koizumi has said in a recent interview that he's open to the possibility of creating DLC for Super Mario Odyssey:

“There’s a lot of volume [in Super Mario Odyssey]. That was a big focus in development. Give the player tons to do. We pushed ourselves to create as much as we could. I can’t announce anything specifically today, but of course, if there was a really cool idea for us to do, then we would certainly be thinking about DLC.”

Time will tell if we get any DLC for Super Mario Odyssey, but if we did what kind of DLC would you like to see for the game, if any?


5 Comments

Nogamez
Nogamez (7 hours ago)

A proper two player mode

  • +2
XD84
XD84 (9 hours ago)

I rather they would take their time and develop Super Mario Odyssey 2 launching at Christmas 2020/2021.

  • +2
PEEPer0nni
PEEPer0nni (9 hours ago)

I second that. And maybe don't focus on trying to attract new kid audiences but engaging and complex level design/platforming. You have your new audience fine, now give them too a challenge.

  • +3
Dulfite
Dulfite (9 hours ago)

hunter_alien
hunter_alien (7 hours ago)

Third it!

  • 0
Dulfite
Dulfite (5 hours ago)

xMetroid
xMetroid (5 hours ago)

Well they could still make the planning for the next game and prepare some ideas while a fraction of the team is making DLC.

  • 0
Dulfite
Dulfite (3 hours ago)

PEEPer0nni
PEEPer0nni (3 hours ago)

Dulfite
Dulfite (3 hours ago)

Jranation
Jranation (2 hours ago)

Im sure they are already planning a new 3D Mario game. Regardless if it is Galaxy 3 or a sequel to Odyssey or somethin else

  • +1
Dulfite
Dulfite (1 hour ago)

zippy
zippy (2 hours ago)

Isle Delphino please. Would be great fun hunting for power moons there.

  • 0
Hibern81
Hibern81 (4 hours ago)

A feature that would allow you to use any of the captured creatures or items at any time would be cool. Actual 2 player mode with Luigi would be awesome sauce too.

  • 0
Mar1217
Mar1217 (7 hours ago)

Go the sequel way plz !

  • 0
xMetroid
xMetroid (2 hours ago)

Why not both

  • 0
Mar1217
Mar1217 (1 hour ago)

It means more content for a sequel ;)

  • 0