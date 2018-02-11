Yoshiaki Koizumi: Super Mario Odyssey DLC a Possibility - News



posted 10 hours ago

Super Mario producer Yoshiaki Koizumi has said in a recent interview that he's open to the possibility of creating DLC for Super Mario Odyssey:

“There’s a lot of volume [in Super Mario Odyssey]. That was a big focus in development. Give the player tons to do. We pushed ourselves to create as much as we could. I can’t announce anything specifically today, but of course, if there was a really cool idea for us to do, then we would certainly be thinking about DLC.”



Time will tell if we get any DLC for Super Mario Odyssey, but if we did what kind of DLC would you like to see for the game, if any?

