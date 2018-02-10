TinyBuild Announces 6 Switch Games - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher tinyBuild announced during its #HelloSwitch live stream that it will bring six games to Nintendo Switch. The games are Hello Neighbor, The Final Station, Party Hard, Punch Club, Streets of Rogue, and Clustertruck. TinyBuild will reveal pricing for each game in a separate announcement.

Hello Neighbor is a survival-horror stealth game developed by Dynamic Pixels. It's due on Switch later this year.





The Final Station is a side-scrolling shooter developed by Do My Best Games. It arrives on Switch this month.





Party Hard, an action stealth game developed by Pinokl Games, lands this summer.





Punch Club is a sports management game developed by Lazy Bear Games. It's planned for a May release.





Streets of Rogue, a rogue-lite by developer Matt Dabrowski, should arrive later this year.





Cluster Truck is a physics-based platformer developed by Landfall Games. It will hit Switch in March.

