New PlayStation Releases This Week - Dynasty Warriors 9, Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 19 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Crossing Souls, PS4 — Digital

CubeWorks, PS VR — Digital

Drunkn Bar Fight, PS VR — Digital

Dynasty Warriors 9, PS4 — Digital, Retail

The Fall Part 2: Unbound, PS4 — Digital

Fe, PS4 — Digital

Guilt Battle Arena, PS4 — Digital

Kingdom Come: Deliverance, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Knockout League, PS VR — Digital

The Longest Five Minutes, PS Vita — Digital

Mahjong Carnival, PS4 — Digital

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Pinstripe, PS4 — Digital

Pop-Up Pilgrims, PS VR — Digital

Schacht, PS4 — Digital

Secret of Mana, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Slice, Dice & Rice, PS4 — Digital

Sprint Vector, PS VR — Digital

True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 1, PS4 — Digital

