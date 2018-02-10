Kingdom Hearts III Trailer Introduces Monsters, Inc. World - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 560 Views
Square Enix has released a new Kingdom Hearts III trailer that reveals a new world based on Pixar’s Monsters Inc.
View it below:
Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018.
If only we had the power of the cell. Perhaps Sully could have Pixar level fur. Think about it Sony.
You left out the 2nd trailer that was released featuring Utada Hikaru's song called Chikai (Oath). The people need to hear it. Note: The English version of the song, Don't think twice, is a different song lyrically. History repeats itself just like with KH1 and KH2's songs.
KH domination! WOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!
