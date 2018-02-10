Each Character in SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy Has 3 Costumes - News

NIS America and SNK announced each character in SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy will have three costumes. The three costumes include Heroine costumes, Classic costumes and Alternative costumes.

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 worldwide this summer.

