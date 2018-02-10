Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Gets Switch Trailer - News

/ 402 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

NIS America has released a trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Adol awakens shipwrecked and stranded on a cursed island. There, he and the other shipwrecked passengers he rescues form a village to challenge fearsome beasts and mysterious ruins on the isolated island. Amidst this, Adol begins to dream of a mysterious blue-haired maiden living in an unknown world. Join Adol as he unravels the riddle of the cursed isle and the blue-haired maiden Dana in Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Key Features:

An Epic Tale: Follow Adol and his companions on his latest adventure to uncover the mysteries of the cursed island.

Follow Adol and his companions on his latest adventure to uncover the mysteries of the cursed island. Another Side: Unravel the mystery of the blue-haired maiden Dana through her own unique gameplay segments.

Unravel the mystery of the blue-haired maiden Dana through her own unique gameplay segments. It Takes a Village: Rescue your fellow shipwrecked passengers and bring them to your village where they will provide valuable services.

Rescue your fellow shipwrecked passengers and bring them to your village where they will provide valuable services. Party On: Switch characters on the fly as you battle ferocious foes in lightning-fast combat.

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana will launch for Nintendo Switch this summer. It is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles