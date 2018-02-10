The Lost Child Launches This Summer in the West - News

NIS America announced The Lost Child will launch for the PlayStation 4 as a physical and digital release, and for the PlayStation Vita as a digital release in North America and Europe this summer.

Here is an overview of the game:

Occult journalist, Hayato Ibuki, encounters a strange girl during his investigations into a series of mysterious suicides in Tokyo. She implores that Hayato must live, before bestowing upon him a mystical device that allows him to capture celestial and arcane creatures. He is now thrust into a world beyond our own, home to horrific monsters and celestial beings. In it, he must delve into dungeons called Layers and solve the mystery of the device. Where his journey leads him could decide the fate of the our world…

Key Features:

Mythology Unbound – Features 50+ entities from myths and legends to capture, each with three unique forms to progress through!

– Features 50+ entities from myths and legends to capture, each with three unique forms to progress through! Spread the Wealth of Knowledge – There are more than 250 skills to learn and distribute among your party of captured Astrals.

– There are more than 250 skills to learn and distribute among your party of captured Astrals. The Infinite Abyss Awaits – Test yourself against massive dungeons with up to 99 floors of deathly dangers!

