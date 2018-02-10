Penny-Punching Princess Delayed in North America and Europe - News

NIS America announced it has delayed Penny-Punching Princess in Europe to March 30 and in North America to April 4. The game is in development for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Vita.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In a world ruled by capitalism, cash is king!

Use the money you gather to bribe enemies to fight for you, activate deadly traps with your dough, and when all else fails, smash all that stand against you with your fists! Fight your way from nothing and amass treasures to take on the mighty Dragoloan family and reclaim your kingdom!

Key Features:

Cash Rules Everything Around Me – Fight smarter, not harder! Bribe your enemies to fight for you, or activate deadly traps to turn the tide of battle in this fast-paced brawler.

– Fight smarter, not harder! Bribe your enemies to fight for you, or activate deadly traps to turn the tide of battle in this fast-paced brawler. Who Says You Can’t Buy Popularity – Recruit/Buy flunkies to your cause to unlock stronger equipment and master over 70 special moves based on weapons you craft!

– Recruit/Buy flunkies to your cause to unlock stronger equipment and master over 70 special moves based on weapons you craft! A Madcap Romp of Dollars & Dragons – Embark on a wildly funny adventure as Princess, a girl robbed of her royal heritage in a world obsessed with money.

