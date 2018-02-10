The Longest 5 Minutes Launch Trailer Released - News

NIS America has released the launch trailer for the upcoming RPG visual novel hybrid The Longest 5 Minutes.

The Longest 5 Minutes will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Vita on February 13 in North America and February 16 in Europe, and for Windows PC via Steam worldwide on February 13.

