Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded Coming West This Year for PS4 & NS - News

posted 1 hour ago

NIS America has also announced that Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded, the 'definitive' version of the Touhou rogue-like that was originally released in the west in 2017, will be coming to PS4 and Switch later this year.

The game follows Shrine Maiden Reimu Hakurei through the land of Gensokyo in a dungeon-crawling, turn-based adventure.

You can view the announcement trailer for the game here.

