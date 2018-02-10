Happy Birthdays Coming to the West This Summer - News

/ 150 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Happy Birthdays, an expanded port of the 2017 PS4 & Steam title Birthdays: The Beginning, has been announced for Nintendo Switch in the west by NIS America. The game will be coming across this summer.

From Harvest Moon creator Yasuhiro Wada, Happy Birthdays lets you shape an entire ecosystem and see life evolve from single-celled organisms to complex molecular life.

More Articles