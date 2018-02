Indie Action Game Assault Spy Coming to PC from NIS America - News

posted 1 hour ago

During its February press event, NIS America announced that it will be publishing indie action game Assault Spy on PC this summer, from developer Wazen.

The title promises 'high speed dash combat' mixed with comedy and will be ready to launch via Steam Early Access in May, NIS America announced.

Check out the announcement trailer here.

