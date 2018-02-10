Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk Coming West This Fall for PS4/PC/NS - News

NIS America has announced during a press event that the dungeon-crawling RPG Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk is finally coming west in the fall of 2018 for PS4, Switch, and PC. The game originally released for Vita in 2016 in Japan, followed by a PS4 port last year.

Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk casts you as a living book which commands an army of puppets to explore the underground labyrinth of Refrain in traditional DRPG fashion, with turn-based combat and plenty of mapping out of your surroundings.

Coven of Dusk will be available in physical format via standard editions as well as limited editions from NIS America's online store (PS4 & Switch).

You can view the game's official website here and first trailer here.

