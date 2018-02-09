World of Tanks Tops 14 Million Players on Console - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 452 Views
Wargaming announced World of Tanks has surpassed 14 million players on consoles since it first launched on the Xbox 360 in 2014. It is also out now on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Breaking the figure down, there are 8.9 million players on the Xbox, compared with 5.3 million on the PlayStation 4. There have been a total of 90 million battles bought and over four billion tanks destroyed.
The console version of the game is completely separate from the Windows PC version. It has its own engine and development team. Gameplay is faster and there are more tanks in-game.
That's still an impressive number for xbox
For 360? Sure. I doubt that more than 3 million of them are actally from the Xone.
There's no way the numbers for the 360 would be near 6 million it launched when the console was at the en of its life. Xbox one numbers are probably near 4-4.5
It's the same as with PUBG though. Those numbers are people who tried the game out once....only this time it's even a free to play game!
The Xbox numbers are bloated because of the 360. The console version started off on the 360 early 2013. I was in June's Beta for this game with out a doubt I'm probably being counted as One of those Xbox numbers even though I never bought the Xbox One. I'm sure others would get counted twice when by playing it from the 360 to the One.
