World of Tanks Tops 14 Million Players on Console

posted 7 hours ago

Wargaming announced World of Tanks has surpassed 14 million players on consoles since it first launched on the Xbox 360 in 2014. It is also out now on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Breaking the figure down, there are 8.9 million players on the Xbox, compared with 5.3 million on the PlayStation 4. There have been a total of 90 million battles bought and over four billion tanks destroyed.





The console version of the game is completely separate from the Windows PC version. It has its own engine and development team. Gameplay is faster and there are more tanks in-game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

