Report: Bandai Namco Working on Metroid Prime 4 - News

posted 7 hours ago

Metroid Prime 4 is in development, according to multiple sources who spoke with Eurogamer. Bandai Namco Studios Singapore is the lead studio developing the game.

The studio has several former LucasArts Singapore employees who previously worked on the cancelled Star Wars 1313.





Several employees at Bandai Namco Studios Singapore have not been the most quiet on what they are working on. They have stated they are working on a "secret," an "ambitious AAA title," a "very interesting unannounced project," and a game with "more exciting details" that will be announced "soon."

One employee has stated they are working on an "unannounced IP (first person shooter/adventure exclusive to the Nintendo Switch)."

