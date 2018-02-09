Report: Bandai Namco Working on Metroid Prime 4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 953 Views
Metroid Prime 4 is in development, according to multiple sources who spoke with Eurogamer. Bandai Namco Studios Singapore is the lead studio developing the game.
The studio has several former LucasArts Singapore employees who previously worked on the cancelled Star Wars 1313.
Several employees at Bandai Namco Studios Singapore have not been the most quiet on what they are working on. They have stated they are working on a "secret," an "ambitious AAA title," a "very interesting unannounced project," and a game with "more exciting details" that will be announced "soon."
One employee has stated they are working on an "unannounced IP (first person shooter/adventure exclusive to the Nintendo Switch)."
*sees that the people behind Star Wars 1313 are involved* Sold! :D
I just need the game, like asap, I have confidence in Nintendo, I think they're aware this entry will either rejuvenate the series or declare its death, so they can't mess it up
Full confidence. Bandai Namco was selected without a doubt for their Unreal 4 experience. I think they can do it very well with Nintendo directors and teams guiding them, extreme polishing. They also worked on Smash 4 so I have no doubts.
Wow... now this is an interesting take. Cant wait for the full reveal :-) My Switch (and body) is ready!
Extremely talented team , wow just wow.
This looks real promising. Hoping to see more at E3
