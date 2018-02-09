Legend of Kay Anniversary Coming to Switch in 2018 - News

/ 463 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

THQ Nordic announced Legend of Kay Anniversary will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2018.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Legend of Kay Anniversary is a thoroughly remastered version of the original game including high-resolution textures, new, more detailed character models, modern rendering techniques and crystal-clear surround sound, giving this great classic a new shine

Full of fond allusions to old martial arts films and pop culture quotes, Legend of Kay Anniversary is both an incredibly funny game and a challenging action-adventure for young and old alike.

Key Features:

25 different levels with over 15 enemy types and epic boss battles.

3 different primary weapons (sword/hammer/claws) with distinct combat styles.

Various mini-games such as wild boar racing, dragon flying and wolf riding.

Online rankings: compare your score with your friends’ and compete against the best in the world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles