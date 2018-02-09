Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom to Get Physical Release on Switch - News

posted 8 hours ago

FDG Entertainment announced it will release a physical version of the upcoming action adventure platformer Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch on the same day as the digital version this summer.

Itâ€™s happening! Weâ€™ve teamed up with @Sega to release Monster Boy for #NintendoSwitch on physical cartridge, shipping to all retail partners in North America later This Summer! No delays, it will sim-ship digital and physical on the same day. #MonsterBoyGame #WonderBoy pic.twitter.com/hIgVOSkngb — FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) February 9, 2018

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom will be released digitally for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC this summer.



