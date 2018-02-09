Memories Off: Innocent Fille Gets Opening Movie - News

/ 242 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

5pb. has released the opening movie for Memories Off: Innocent Fille.



View it below:

Memories Off: Innocent Fille will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC on March 29 in Japan. A Steam release is also planned for 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles