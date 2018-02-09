World End Syndrome Opening Movie Released - News

Arc System Works and Toybox Games have released the opening movie for the adventure game World End Syndrome.

View it below:





World End Syndrome is due out for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Vita in Japan on April 26.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

