Fortnite Hits New Peak of 3.4 Million Concurrent Players - News

/ 453 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Epic Games announced Fortnite hit a new peak of 3.4 million concurrent players on Sunday, February 4.

With so many players over the weekend there were six different times where there was partial and total service disruption for the game. Epic is looking to fix the issues moving forward.

Fortnite is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles