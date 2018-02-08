The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match Launches in April - News

/ 330 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

SNK announced The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC in April.

View the teaser trailer below:

The game is a port of The King of Fighters ’97. However, it has global online battles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles