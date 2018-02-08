Root Double for Vita Launches Next Month in North America - News

Sekai Project has revealed on its Kickstarter page that the long-awaited Vita port of the visual novel Root Double -Before Crime * After Days- Xtend Edition will finally be launching on March 8th.

The game originally launched for PC in April of 2016 and currently has 'very positive' reviews on Steam. Sekai Project confirmed in the comments section that the game will only be releasing in North America at this time, but hopefully a European release is soon to follow.

