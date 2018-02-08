PS4 vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – December 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,187 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 1,740,455 – Wii
Gap change over last 12 months: 2,887,141 – PS4
Total Lead: 8,270,030 – Wii
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 73,635,516
Wii Total Sales: 81,905,546
December 2017 is the 50th month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Wii when compared with the PS4. The gap increased by 2.89 million units in the last month. However, over the last 12 months it has decreased by 2.87 million units. The Wii currently leads by 8.27 million units.
Both consoles launched in November. The Wii launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 73.64 million units, while the Wii sold 81.91 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Wii was a beast the first 4 years
Yeah. Wii's numbers from 2007 to 2010 were insane.
2006: 2.9M (1 month)
2007: 16.6M
2008: 24.2M
2009: 21.3M
2010: 17.3M
2011: 11.5M
2012: 5.1M
2013: 1.9M
2014: 0.5M
Total: 101.3M
PS4 will take a big chunk of that lead this year though.
24.2M in one year is absolutely insane.
Matching Launch to date, this year the Wii did only 11 million, PS4 will be at least 18
This is the beginning of the end for the Wii in this battle. Very good first 4 years but average after that.
This is developing exactly as most people were expecting. Nothing surprising really.
Really interesting to see who will take 2nd place after the Switch.
The wii was a freaking beast. How did sales fall so bad at the end???
It's limited architecture caught up with it after four years and Nintendo, in its hubris, didn't think to replace it until year six.
pfff...As if the Wii had also got a second boosted version after 4 years....When will VGCHARTZ stop to cumulate sales of the PS4 and PS4 Pro or please, be coherent and consider that Nintendo this (8th) generation has sold already 28,5 millions and not 15.
Retard alert
Are you trolling or just really daft?
Most of the PS4 sales are the non pro SKUs. Its continued success is based on software support that drives the hardware sales. The Wii always had issues with 3rd party support. Once its first party games dried up and the wow factor over its motion controls died down, its decline was inevitable.
As for the Pro being combined in sales, it makes sense as it is still the same console with an added perk being able to output at 4K. Requesting for the numbers to be separated would be the same as asking for the Nintendo DS or Playstation 2 numbers to be divided across a plethora of various SKUs.
Finally, the Switch is its own platform and cannot be combined with anything else for total sales. If and when it receives a hardware revision those sales will be combined with the original SKU as has been done for all other consoles previously.
