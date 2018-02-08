Souls-Inspired Battle Royale Game Egress Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Fazan Games has announced Egress, a "role-playing battle royale with an intense hardcore Souls-like combat system," for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in 2018.



View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Egress is a role-playing battle royale with an intense hardcore Souls-like combat system. Choose your hero with unique abilities and become the last survivor.

Key Features:

Alternate universe, combining the Victorian era, Lovecraft’s mythology, and Retrowave.

The multi-level City. Explore streets, houses, and sewer tunnels.

Heroes with unique abilities, weapons, and the opportunity to become stronger.

Hardcore Souls-like combat system based on melee attacks and dodges, ability combinations, as well as strengths and weaknesses of the characters, their roles and equipment.

Solo or team-up modes.

