Dragon’s Crown Pro Launches May 15 in the West - News

Atlus announced Dragon’s Crown Pro will launch for PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on May 15 for $49.99 USD / $64.99 CAD.

View the latest trailer below:





Dragon’s Crown Pro is out now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan.

